Baby joy for celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke

Celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke is to become a dad again – at the age of 58.

The stylist-to-the-stars and his girlfriend Kelly Simpkin, 35, are expecting their first child together.

Nicky Clarke and Kelly Simpkin (Steve Parsons/PA)

Nicky, who is already dad to Harrison, 30, and Tellisa, 28, told Hello! magazine his previous experience of being a father would be a bonus this time around.

“It was a long time ago,” he joked.

Hello! handout photo of Nicky Clarke and Kelly Simpson who appear in this week’s edition of the magazine (Hello!/PA)

“I’m quite laid back. Obviously, a routine is important but we always took my kids to, say, restaurants. We didn’t let a routine spoil our family life.”

The baby is due in August and fashion designer Kelly told the magazine: “It doesn’t seem real. We’re very happy.

“Nicky will be a cool dad. He’s so thoughtful. He’s into his fashion. I can’t wait for us to start buying baby outfits.”

The couple have been together for nine years.

Hello! magazine (Hello!/PA)

“We’ve agreed to get married and, when we do, there’ll probably be quite a boho, relaxed, 1970s vibe to the wedding,” Kelly said.

“Like most girls, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was five. It’s a big thing for me and, now that I can design my own dress, the world’s my oyster.”

