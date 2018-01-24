Baby daughter for Sugababes singer Heidi Range

Former Sugababes singer Heidi Range has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Aurelia Honey Partakis.

The 34-year-old singer shared a picture of the newborn sleeping in her cot dressed in a white hat and sleepsuit and wrapped in a blanket.

She captioned the shot: “We’re absolutely delighted to introduce you to our beautiful baby girl.

“Aurelia Honey Partakis was born on 21/01/18. 6lb 2oz of pure joy!

“Daddy and I are floating on Cloud 9 and falling more in love with her by the minute.

“Welcome to the world my sweetheart.”

It is Range’s first child with husband Alex Partakis, whom she married in September 2016.

She announced she was pregnant in July 2017, writing on Instagram: “Something truly magical has happened … Absolutely delighted to share the news that Alex and I are expecting our first baby! Walking on Cloud 9.”

On their one-year anniversary, Range paid tribute to her husband by sharing a snap from their wedding day and writing: “A year ago today marrying my best friend, happiest day of my life.

“Happy Anniversary my wonderful Husband, I love you with all my heart and soul.

“And so our adventure continues.”