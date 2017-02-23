Baby bump on show for Cheryl in first official photo as she launches self-worth campaign

Pop star Cheryl has confirmed she is pregnant by cradling her baby bump in an official photograph for the first time while taking part in a new campaign with a host of other stars.

The former X Factor judge has previously refused to comment that she and her boyfriend, One Direction star Liam Payne, were expecting a baby, although she had been pictured at an event with a noticeable bump on display.

Cheryl, 33, wears a figure-hugging dress and holds her hands underneath her stomach in the campaign image alongside the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and TV personality Katie Piper.

Cheryl – fourth from the right at the back – debuts her baby bump in the new All Worth It campaign (L’Oreal/PA)

The picture is for The Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris to launch a three-year collaboration to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt.

The partnership and its programme, entitled All Worth It, was inspired by newly released figures from The Prince’s Trust which reveal that one in three young people do not believe in themselves.

The charity and the beauty brand are keen to turn young people’s self-doubt into self-worth and has employed 15 inspirational ambassadors, including former X Factor champion Louisa Johnson and YouTube vlogger Marcus Butler, to front the new effort.

The personalities are sharing their personal stories about how they have been affected by confidence issues.

Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl said: “As a long-standing supporter of The Prince’s Trust and spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris I am so happy to support this partnership.

“Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority.

“My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life.”

Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen said: “Overcoming self-doubt is a journey and I am truly happy to see L’Oréal Paris partnering with The Prince’s Trust to help many young people who don’t believe in themselves.

Dame Helen Mirren (Ian West/PA)

“We have a responsibility towards this generation to lead by example in what we say, how we act and what we do. I wholeheartedly support this initiative.”

The confidence training programme will form part of The Prince’s Trust’s existing courses running in 18 of its centres on a quarterly basis. Learning materials will also be available digitally for young people in need.

Prince’s Trust young ambassador Leanne Lashley said: “Growing up I was consumed by self-doubt. I suffered a number of traumas and was severely depressed. I took drugs to fill a void.

“But with help from The Prince’s Trust and through an incredible support network of friends and family, I was able to build the confidence to face adversity head-on.

“The Prince’s Trust helped me get back on track so now I want to help other people find the self-belief they need to reach their potential, which is why today I’m really proud to be supporting this exciting new partnership with L’Oréal Paris.”