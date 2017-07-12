Baby boy for Dawn O’Porter and Chris O’Dowd

Dawn O’Porter and Chris O’Dowd have announced the arrival of their second son with humorous posts on social media.

The couple – already parents to two-year-old son Art – welcomed baby boy Valentine on July 1.

Television presenter O’Porter, 38, posted a picture on Instagram of a baby in a chick onesie, without his face showing, and wrote: “Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap.

“Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O’Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness.”

She added the hashtag #soinlove.”

Irish actor O’Dowd, 37, shared the same image on Twitter.

We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine pic.twitter.com/QFRR3kqoHa — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) July 12, 2017

He wrote: “We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going ‘Cheep’. #DadJoke #Valentine.”

O’Porter responded to his post: “Ahhh, so cute. So happy for you.”

O’Porter and O’Dowd got married in 2012.