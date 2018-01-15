Aziz Ansari responds to sexual misconduct allegation

Back to Showbiz Home

US comedian and actor Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year. The Master Of None star said he apologised to the woman following their date – during which she alleged there had been sexual activity – and that he believed their encounter had been “completely consensual”. The woman shared a detailed account, published by Babe magazine, of her date with Ansari in September which she said had been a “violating and painful” night. She alleged that the 34-year-old had repeatedly ignored verbal and non-verbal cues as to her discomfort throughout their encounter, and that it had taken her a long time to “validate” his actions as sexual assault.

Aziz Ansari at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

The woman said seeing Ansari wearing a Time’s Up pin in support of the movement against sexual harassment at the Golden Globes, where he won an award for his Netflix series, had “started a new fire” in her.

She said Ansari apologised the next day via a text message, in which he said he “misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry”.

Ansari said, in a statement to Babe magazine, that the woman had told him she had “felt uncomfortable” the next day, and that he had been “surprised and concerned”.

“I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said,” he said.

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture.

“It is necessary and long overdue.”