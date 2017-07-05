Azealia Banks: Iggy Azalea announcement was ‘premature’

Azealia Banks has dubbed her former foe Iggy Azalea’s announcement of a collaboration “very premature”.

Fancy singer Azalea, 27, had said that the pair were working together on a new track, apparently ending their feud.

But now Banks, 26, has penned a message on Instagram, saying that, although she wants to make sure “this moment in female empowerment comes to full fruition” she is “still patiently awaiting the song Iggy will send for me to review”.

Azealia Banks (Joe Giddens/PA)

She wrote: “Iggy and I haven’t officially agreed to collaborate just yet.

“Although super flattering, her announcement was very premature, as I have still yet to hear which track it is she would like me to feature on!”

The US rapper added: “I’m very keen to make sure this moment in female empowerment comes to full fruition, and am still patiently awaiting the song Iggy will send for me to review.”

Iggy Azalea on stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

She ended the message “GRRL POWER”.

#girlpower ! A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Australian rapper Azalea had written on Twitter that the spat had been “extremely negative for so long” and that “if there’s a way to make it positive…I’m here for it”.

“I don’t expect you guys to understand why I would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die”, she added.

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

She had made the announcement that the pair would work together on her new album, Digital Distortion, via Snapchat.

“Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD,” she wrote. “We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”