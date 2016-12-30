Avatar's Pandora is now a real place - and we want tickets right now

Think you’ve already been on the best theme park ride ever made? Think again.

Creator of Avatar, James Cameron, has released a behind-the-scenes video revealing how Disney is actually building the fantastical world of Pandora for people to come and visit.

Take a look…

Disney’s Jo Rohde, who has been working on this incredible feat of imagination and engineering – aka imagineering – says himself that he was “incredibly sceptical that it was even physically possible to build the world of Pandora.

“This was a crazy thing to try and do.”

But they have pulled it off, and the brand new real-life Pandora will be open from next summer.

If you can’t make it, then hold on just a little longer, because James Cameron is reportedly releasing a further three Avatar sequels, with the first coming in 2018.
