Austin Powers star Verne Troyer treated for alcohol addiction

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer has said he is receiving treatment for alcohol addiction.

The US actor, 48, best known for playing Mini-Me in the films, posted a message on his Facebook page, saying he was continuing “my fight day-by-day”.

“I’ve been hearing from some concerned fans, so I’d like to address a very personal situation,” he wrote.

“As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.”

The diminutive actor, whose credits also include Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, added: “I’ve been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment centre later this week to continue to get the help that I need.

“I want to thank everyone that’s reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me. With your support, I got this.”