Auditions are open for teens to join the Fantastic Beasts cast

Warner Bros is calling for five young actors to join the cast of Fantastic Beasts as work begins on the sequel to the hit Harry Potter spin-off.

The studio announced it is looking for people to play teenage versions of key characters Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange, Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore.

The search is on for three actors aged between 13 and 16 to play Newt, Leta and new character Sebastian, and two older actors aged between 16 and 18 to portray the younger incarnations of Grindelwald and Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts is looking for five young actors! Find out more about the Warner Bros. open casting call: https://t.co/fU3tq9fFSH pic.twitter.com/nKAvrjj3bb — Pottermore (@pottermore) June 6, 2017

Last year’s release of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them opened to huge success, marking Potter author JK Rowling’s debut as a straight-to-film screenwriter.

Eddie Redmayne took the lead role as Newt, with Johnny Depp making a brief appearance as evil wizard Grindelwald in the film’s final moments.

Leta, meanwhile, did not have an active role but was described in the film as having a “close friendship” with Newt when the pair studied magic together at Hogwarts.

It was previously announced that Zoe Kravitz will portray the adult Leta in David Yates’s 2018 sequel, while Jude Law steps in to fill the grown-up Dumbledore’s shoes.

Young hopefuls are not required to have any previous acting experience and details on how to apply can be found on the Pottermore website.

The closing date for entries is midnight on Tuesday June 20.