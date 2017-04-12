Audience member to be given chance to conduct orchestra at Royal Albert Hall

An untrained audience member is to be given the rare opportunity to conduct a full orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall, as part of a Parkinson’s charity concert.

The lucky gig-goer will be chosen at random during the Symfunny No.2 concert and be charged with leading a band of some of the most acclaimed professional musicians from across the UK, as well as a massed choir of some 250 singers, at the historic venue.

They will join a star-studded line-up that includes The Who’s Pete Townshend, Mrs Brown’s Boys star Agnes Brown, classical singer Aled Jones and host for the night Jason Manford.

Jason Manford (John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Music stars Katie Melua and Collabro, comedians Josh Widdicombe and Jack Dee and the I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue team will also perform. They will all be accompanied by the Symfunny Orchestra and Choir.

The fundraiser was founded by composer and producer James Morgan, who will serve as conductor for the majority of the night, and his partner Juliette Pochin.

The first Symfunny was held at the Royal Albert Hall in 2014.