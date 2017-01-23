Attention 90s kids - the ultimate throwback gig is coming to Dublin

Fish out those mood rings, adidas rip-offs and platform runners as the biggest 90s gig is on its way to our shores.

I Love The 90s hits Dublin and Belfast in October and the line-up will bring you straight back to good auld days.

The line-up includes Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Spinderella, Colour Me Badd and Coolio.

Which means audiences will be throwing their best shapes to hits such as, 'Let’s Talk About Sex', 'Shoop', 'Ice, Ice Baby', 'I Wanna Sex You Up', 'Just A Friend', 'Funky Cold Medina', 'It Takes Two' and 'Gangsta’s Paradise'.

The gig will hit Dublin’s 3Arena on October 4 and Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27.