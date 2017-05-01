Ashton Kutcher jokes about preventing his daughter from killing baby brother

Ashton Kutcher has joked that he has to keep stopping his eldest child from “killing the other baby”.

The actor and his wife Mila Kunis have two children together – two-year-old daughter Wyatt and six-month-old son Dimitri – and he revealed he is worried his first born is going to “squeeze the baby’s head off”.

The Two And A Half Men star told Ellen DeGeneres: “Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby, and at some point I’m going to have to explain to her it’s not really her baby. And I don’t know how I’m going to do that.

“But she loves the baby so much, it’s like Of Mice And Men – I’m afraid she’s like Lenny, I’m like, you’re going to squeeze the baby’s head off, honey.”

Ashton said that Dimitri “loves everyone” and joked that when his big sister comes near he tries to avoid her because “he’s afraid she’s going to kill him”.

He said: “So I went through a phase, I had to keep Wyatt alive and then I went through a phase where I had to keep her from killing herself.

“And now I’m going through a phase where I have to keep her from killing the other baby.”

Mila Kunis (Ian West/PA)

He added: “She loves this baby, maybe more than me.”

During the interview on Ellen’s chat show, Ashton also revealed the novel way in which his son came to be named Dimitri.

Speaking of a date night he and his former That ’70s Show co-star Mila had while she was pregnant, he said: “We were on our way to date night and Mila turns to me and she goes, ‘So, I think Donald Trump is going to become the president, and I think our baby’s name is Dimitri’.

“I was like, ‘Donald Trump’s not going to win’ … And then I forgot about the name thing because I was like, ‘Why do you think Donald Trump is going to win?’

Ashton Kutcher (John Phillips/PA)

“I’m telling you, she called it. It’s not even a joke.”

He added: “Two weeks later I got home from work, and for some reason the name just stuck in my head. I was like, ‘I think Dimitri is the name of the baby’.

“And she was like, ‘I know, right?’ ‘Yeah, that’s it!’ So, that’s it. And then Trump became president. Everything Mila says is right! She’s my wife, so that’s just what it is. Everything she says is right.”