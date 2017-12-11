As Georgia Toffolo is crowned Queen of the Jungle, we look back at her fashion hits and misses
Georgia Toffolo has been declared winner of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – beating former Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas and radio and TV presenter Iain Lee in the final public vote.
The Made In Chelsea regular has been praised by fans for her relentless positivity during her time Down Under, throwing herself into Bushtucker Trials with the kind of enthusiasm you probably wouldn’t expect from someone who’s more used to dining on London’s finest cuisine, than on creepy-crawlies.
The 22-year-old also managed to look good while doing it – no mean feat when you’re limited to regulation clothing (plus three sets of swimwear, apparently) – but then she’s always been a stylish celeb. Well, most of the time.
In honour of Toff being crowned Queen of the Jungle, here, we look back at her fashion hits (and a few misses) throughout the years.
First up, we’ve got to give Her Celeb Majesty credit for customising her jungle kit. Not just anyone can make fleece gilets, hiking boots and red knee-high socks look good, but Toff nailed it.
The Bushtucker trials certainly looked challenging, but we reckon the infamous jungle shower won’t have fazed the bubbly babe because she’s used to stripping off back home, while modelling her Toff X With Love Lilly lingerie collections.
Ever the savvy celeb, the Chelsea resident often lets a hint of her bra show under a low-cut shirt, as she did at a mobile phone launch earlier this year.
Taking inspiration from her own nickname, for the Made In Chelsea series 10 premiere, the blonde beauty chose a toffee-coloured ensemble and tonal suede shoes that perfectly complemented her golden tan.
Keeping it simple in another monochrome look, at a film screening in 2014, Georgia showed off her enviable abs in a black crop top, mini skirt and court shoes combo.
Going all-out glam for the Scottish Fashion Awards 2015, the starlet again chose all-black-everything, keeping it demure in a high-necked top and full-length skirt.
But she’s no stranger to bright colour either, often rocking a bold lipstick on the red carpet, or when she’s on one of her (many) holidays.
So far, so good, but even fashion queens get it wrong sometimes – and not even the self-styled Chelsea Barbie can make this hot pink unitard look good.
And while her red carpet style is usually flawless, we’re not sure what was going on with this look at a Game Of Thrones gala screening last year. Dungarees, leather coat and bright white trainers? Even Toff can’t pull it off.
