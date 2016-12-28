Artists are paying tribute to Carrie Fisher with Princess Leia illustrations

Illustrators from around the world are paying tribute to Carrie Fisher by drawing cartoons of Princess Leia.

The 60-year-old actress passed away in hospital days after she had a heart attack, almost 40 years after rising to fame for her role as Leia Organa in the first instalment of the Star Wars trilogy, Episode IV: A New Hope.

And the drawings are a fitting tribute to the feisty, wise and powerful princess, made famous by Fisher.

Carrie Fisher, one of my favorite actors of all time. She will be forever remembered. May the force be with her now and forever.💔 #ripcarrie A photo posted by arynés🍃 (@_ary034) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:49am PST

And as for Leia’s impact in 2015′s addition to the Star Wars franchise, The Force Awakens, this is a good thread on Leia’s most recent incarnation as General Organa.