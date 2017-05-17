Arrested Development is returning for a fifth series

Critically acclaimed series Arrested Development is to return to Netflix for a fifth series, the show’s creator has announced.

The comedy first aired between 2003 and 2006 on Fox before returning for a fourth series on the streaming service in 2013.

The programme, which boasts stars Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat and Will Arnett among its cast, centres around Michael Bluth (Bateman) and his eccentric family’s exploits.

Rumours have long circulated that the programme would return for another run on Netflix and series creator Mitchell Hurwitz confirmed on Wednesday it will return in 2018.

He said: “In talks with Netflix, we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business – and their desperate abuses of power – are really under-represented on TV these days.”

The show’s narrator and executive producer Ron Howard said: “Whew. I can finally answer the question… Hell yes.

“Warming up my uncredited narrator vocal chords. Now the only thing I will have to be coy about is all the craziness the Bluths are going to face this season.”