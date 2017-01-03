Arnold Schwarzenegger's catchphrase for Celebrity Apprentice is everything

Arnold Schwarzenegger is about to star as the boss on the new series of Celebrity Apprentice in the US and he will be bringing with him the best EVER catchphrase.

Adding a personal touch to his new role, he will be rejecting predecessor Donald Trump’s traditional, “You’re fired,” and replacing it with, what else but, “You’re terminated.”

The audience treat was kept under wraps in the lead-up to the NBC series. So much show that even Jimmy Fallon couldn’t guess what it was…

Taking part in the new show – which will feature Britain’s own Boy George as a candidate – is apparently a dream come true for Arnie, who revealed in a special preview video that he had always thought it would be a “cool thing to do”.

Having already dominated the real estate business, political and movie worlds, this new venture sees him scrutinise a group of hopeful celebrities as they try to build their ideas for a charity into a successful venture.

He wasn’t joking when he said he’d be back!