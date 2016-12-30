Arnold Schwarzenegger will make Celeb Apprentice his own when he takes over from Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger says viewers will find out who’s the boss when he takes over from Donald Trump in the revamped US version of Celebrity Apprentice.

Trump’s elevation from reality star to president-elect has created an opening for the actor and former California governor to step into his shoes.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

But Arnie says he will be fronting a different show. He said: “The show is Arnold. The other one was Trump. I have a different personality and I do everything kind of lighthearted.”

Arnie is a moderate Republican and said in an October statement that he wouldn’t vote for Trump, calling it a choice of “your country over your party” but he is sanguine about whether the Trump connection, past or present, may dissuade some viewers from tuning in after the bitterly divisive presidential election.

(Will Oliver/PA)

“People always like to associate themselves with a winner, and he won, so I think that’s a big plus for the show,” Schwarzenegger said. Besides, he added, “I never concern myself over things I have no control over.”

“When we did the show, we didn’t do it thinking about, ‘Is Trump going to win? What does it mean he was the host of the show?’ None of it,” he said.

Laila Ali (Nick Potts/PA)

“We shot the show a long time ago (last February) and things weren’t where they are now.”

She hopes viewers will “take it for what it is”, entertainment in which money won by its celebrity competitors goes to charity. In Ali’s case, that’s the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Other contenders include Boy George, Eric Dickerson, Vince Neil, Jon Lovitz, Carson Kressley, Carnie Wilson and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.