Arnold Schwarzenegger hits out at Donald Trump as he quits The Apprentice

Arnold Schwarzenegger has quit the The New Celebrity Apprentice with a parting swipe at the show’s former host Donald Trump.

The Hollywood star revealed he was leaving the US show after just one series following a number of public rows with the President.

In a statement, he blamed the show’s “baggage” for his decision to leave.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The programme, which Trump once hosted and has remained as an executive producer, finished its latest series with the poorest ratings of any of its celebrity incarnations.

Schwarzenegger blamed the divisive US leader for driving away viewers with his continued involvement, which left a “bad taste”.

In an interview with Empire, he said people “don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show”.

He added: “It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

(Yui Mok/PA)

In January, Trump taunted the former California governor over the show’s latest series in a tweet. He referred to himself as a “ratings machine” and said Schwarzenegger “got “swamped” by comparison.

The Republican later said the show had been a “total disaster” since Schwarzenegger took over, with the actor responding by suggesting they should switch jobs.

In a statement on Friday, Schwarzenegger said: “I loved every second of working with NBC and (executive producer) Mark Burnett.

“Everyone, from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department, was a straight 10 and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”