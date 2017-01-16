Armie Hammer and wife welcome a baby boy
16/01/2017 - 22:30:49Back to Showbiz Home
The Social Network actor Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers have apparently welcomed a baby son.
Reports in the US say the baby was born on Sunday in Los Angeles.
“Both Mom and baby are doing great,” a spokesman told People.
The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Harper.
Hollywood star Armie has not commented on the happy news on social media, but a photo Elizabeth shared last week did suggest that her due date was close.
The snap showed the heavily pregnant TV star standing beside Armie in a hospital bed, as he was apparently receiving treatment for an injured shoulder.
She captioned the shot: “Dear baby, Please don’t come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad.”
Join the conversation - comment here