Ariel Winter swipes back at dress critics: 'Wear whatever you want people!'

Modern Family star Ariel Winter has hit back at critics who slated her for wearing a revealing dress to a red carpet event.

The 19-year-old actress took to social media as she encouraged her followers to express themselves by wearing whatever they choose.

It comes after she faced a wave of judgment over her appearance at a For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles this week.

Ariel stands out from the Modern Family team (Jordan Strauss/AP)

She wore an embroidered gold mini-dress with see-through panels while other members of the US sitcom’s cast opted for more casual outfits.

In a passionate Instagram statement, the teenager wrote: “Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?

“Wear whatever you want people…Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and you express yourself.”

Fans were quick to back Winter’s confident words, with comments such as: “Be yourself, that is the best person you can be,” and: “You are completely right!”

Others, meanwhile, shared their support over Twitter.

@arielwinter1 You rock. Ignore the haters. — Michael Fenton (@BatManic) May 5, 2017

@arielwinter1 Nothing better than being yourself, keep on going — Shane Sawyer (@JJ48_S_Sawyer) May 5, 2017

When one critic used the same platform to accuse the actress of wanting to be “adopted” by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, Ariel refused to shy away from making a personal response…