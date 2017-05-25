Ariana Grande's One Last Time due to re-enter top 40 after Manchester atrocity

Ariana Grande is set to re-enter the top 40 this week with One Last Time as fans have flocked to listen to the track in the wake of the Manchester attack.

The US pop star’s upbeat single originally peaked at number 24 in the UK following its release in 2015, but it has now jumped from outside the top 200 to number 35 overnight, the Official Charts Company has said.

Ariana Grande (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Ariana’s concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night was targeted by a suicide bomber who detonated a device, killing 22 and injuring dozens.

Fans have been campaigning to get the song to the top of the charts following the atrocity and, while currently at 35, its position could change when the week’s final top 40 will be revealed on Friday.

One Last Time is also currently at the top of the iTunes chart in the UK after a sales surge in the days since the terror attack.

Ariana performed the song at her concert moments before the explosion in the foyer of the venue.

She has since reportedly returned home to Florida, and has cancelled her scheduled shows at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday.

Her Dangerous Woman tour has been suspended, up to and including her June 5 date in Switzerland.