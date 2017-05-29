Ariana Grande's mother, Joan, pays tribute following the Manchester attack

The mother of popstar Ariana Grande has condemned the “diabolical” terror attack that killed 22 people in Manchester a week ago.

Joan Grande paid tribute to the victims of the explosion following her daughter’s concert in the city, and thanked everybody who supported those affected on the night.

In a heartfelt Twitter post on Monday, she wrote: “This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow.

“I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!

“My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds.”

According to TMZ, Joan Grande was at the Manchester Arena concert last Monday and helped usher young fans to safety after the explosion.

The news website reported: “Ariana Grande’s mother was still sitting in her front row seat when the bomb went off, and helped escort some of her panicked young fans backstage.

“As the chaos of people fleeing for exits started… Joan told a group of kids – possibly as many as 10 – seated around her to come backstage.

“We’re told she and members of Ariana’s security took the fans backstage and waited with them until they were able to safely exit the arena.”

Joan Grande’s comments echoed a lengthy statement shared by the 23-year-old singer on Friday, where she wrote: “I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non-stop over the past week.

“The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.”