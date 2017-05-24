Ariana Grande's mom Joan rushed fans to safety on the night of the Manchester Arena bombing

The mother of popstar Ariana Grande proved herself to be a bit of a hero on the night of the Manchester Arena bombing.

On that fateful night, when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande, Joan Grande rushed a number of fans to safety by taking them backstage.

According to TMZ, when the bomb went off, Ariana's mom was sitting in the front row of the concert watching her daughter on stage.

Me & my beautiful girl, last night where she crushed it @HollywoodBowl ! I love you @arianagrande .. see you later ;) pic.twitter.com/mJYtCgI4dE — Joan Grande (@joangrande) October 24, 2016

When Joan heard the explosion, she turned to the kids beside her and told them to follow her backstage in order to stay safe.

It is reported Ariana's mom and members of security brought the children backstage and waited with them until they could safely leave the arena.

Following the concert, Ariana tweeted her distress at the incident saying: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

TMZ have also reported that Ariana Grande is suspending her world tour following the distressing incident, however as of yet, no statement has been released by Ariana or her manager regarding her upcoming concerts, including two in London.