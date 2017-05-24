Ariana Grande's half-brother's performance in London expected to go ahead

Ariana Grande’s half-brother Frankie Grande’s performance in London on Saturday night is to go ahead as scheduled, the venue has said.

The gig comes days after a terror attack at the Manchester Arena where Ariana had been performing killed 22 people and injured 59.

Frankie is due to perform in London’s Bush Hall on Saturday night and the venue believes the event will go ahead.

Frankie on CBB (Channel 5)

A spokeswoman told the Press Association: “As far as we know it’s still happening. We haven’t heard anything, nothing has changed.”

They said they would update their social media channels if there were any cancellations.

Frankie rose to prominence on Broadway and appeared in Celebrity Big Brother last year. The gig is part of his Livin’ La Vida Grande Live Tour.

A spokesman for him has been contacted for comment.

Final decision still to be made on Ariana Grande’s London tour dates (Hannah McKay/PA)

Meanwhile, Ariana’s concerts at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday have not yet been postponed or cancelled.

The venue has confirmed it is in contact with promoters about a final decision, following the terror attack at the pop singer’s concert on Monday.