Ariana Grande's half-brother postpones London gig 'to be with family'

The half-brother of Ariana Grande has postponed a performance in London out of respect for those affected by the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Frankie Grande was due to perform at Bush Hall in London on Saturday night but will instead stay to support his family “during this difficult time”, he said in a statement on the venue’s website.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant and Broadway star said: “Out of respect for those affected by the disaster in Manchester and my need to be with family during this difficult time I have decided to postpone my show for a later date.

“For now, let us focus on keeping the world strong and filling it with light and love.”

Frankie Grande (Ian West / PA Wire/PA Images)

The gig is part of his Livin’ La Vida Grande Live Tour.

Ariana, who was due to play the O2 Arena in London on Thursday and Friday, suspended her tour following the suicide bombing, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more at her concert in Manchester on Monday.