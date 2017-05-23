Ariana Grande's drummer details moments following terror attack at Manchester Arena

Ariana Grande's drummer, Aaron Spears, gave a statement to Fox 5 news reporter Steve Chenevey about what the group witnessed following the terror attack at Manchester Arena last night, writes Pam Ryan.

The statement reads:

"We finished the show and were walking back to our dressing rooms and BOOM!!!!

"We could hear people

"We had no idea what it was...

"There was all kinds of speculation as to what was going on...

"Like 5 minutes after getting to the room, security came in and informed us that we had to evacuate the building immediately...

"It was then that we realized that this was serious...

"Initially we thought that the sound was all kinds of things but it didn't hit that this was a bomb until we were evacuated and they told us exactly what was going on...

"It's so heartbreaking because so many little ones attend our shows...

"I just keep thinking about them...

"I'm extremely thankful that no one on the touring crew was physically hurt but this painful memory will live with us all forever...

"I'm still just in desbelief...

"It's so surreal..."

There has been no offical statement yet as to whether Ariana Grande will continue her tour.