Ariana Grande's concerts at London's O2 Arena cancelled

Ariana Grande's concerts at London's O2 Arena on Thursday May 25 and Friday May 26 have been cancelled.

Grande's gig in Manchester on Monday night was the location of an attack by a suicide bomber, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

A statement from Grande's management said: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.

"The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence.

"Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."