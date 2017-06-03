Ariana Grande visits young Manchester bomb victims

Ariana Grande has visited young fans injured in the Manchester terror attack in hospital.

The US pop star was photographed on social media hugging youngsters at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital ward, with one father left in tears by the visit.

It comes ahead of Grande’s all-star benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after a suicide bombing at her gig in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Photos of Ariana visiting the hospital in Manchester just a few days before the #OneLoveManchester benefit concert pic.twitter.com/TFlbEg4Ofr — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 2, 2017

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook.

He wrote: “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. when your daughter asks after her 2nd operation is ariana ok?

Ariana arrived back in the UK on Friday morning ahead of the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday.

Musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus will join her for the event which is raising funds for victims and their families.

Her hospital visit comes as police investigating the suicide bombing seized a car which they say could be “significant” to the investigation.