Ariana Grande returns to the stage in Manchester

Ariana Grande has returned to the stage in Manchester less than two weeks after the terrorist attack at her concert.

The US singer emerged at the benefit concert dressed in an oversized white One Love Manchester sweatshirt, ripped jeans and high-heeled black boots accompanied by a company of dancers wearing the same sweatshirts in black.

💞 @ArianaGrande joins hands with her dancers before performing Be Alright 💞



Watch live with us here: https://t.co/kuhwrF9C3z pic.twitter.com/FG5E4AykM3 — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

She performed her hits Be Alright and Break Free, shouting: “Manchester make some noise!” before pink streamers rained down on the crowd.

She followed stars including Take That and Robbie Williams who had already performed.

🎶 I'm stronger than I've been before 🎶@ArianaGrande gets the entire #OneLoveManchester crowd singing 'Break Free' with her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhPfZ4ZlSN — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

One Direction star Niall Horan performed his hit Slow Hands before dedicating song This Town to Manchester, saying: “I just want to say I’ve been lucky enough to travel all over the world and every time I come back to Manchester I’m addicted to this place.

“When I seen you guys all rallying together last week it was a sight to behold, it was incredible.

“We love you, we’re with you.”

Little Mix also took to the stage, and Jade Thirlwall said: “We are so, so happy to be part of this incredible day, thank you.”

Introducing the group’s track Wings, she said: “The song we have chosen to do for you guys we wrote together a few years ago in the hope it would empower people to stand together and to not let anything bring them down.”

Ariana later appeared with Victoria Monet to sing their duet Better Days and then joined Black Eyed Peas to perform their hit Where Is The Love?