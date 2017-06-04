Ariana Grande returns to the stage in Manchester

Back to Showbiz Home

Ariana Grande has returned to the stage in Manchester less than two weeks after the terrorist attack at her concert.

The US singer emerged at the benefit concert dressed in an oversized white One Love Manchester sweatshirt, ripped jeans and high-heeled black boots accompanied by a company of dancers wearing the same sweatshirts in black.

She performed her hits Be Alright and Break Free, shouting: “Manchester make some noise!” before pink streamers rained down on the crowd.

She followed stars including Take That and Robbie Williams who had already performed.

One Direction star Niall Horan performed his hit Slow Hands before dedicating song This Town to Manchester, saying: “I just want to say I’ve been lucky enough to travel all over the world and every time I come back to Manchester I’m addicted to this place.

“When I seen you guys all rallying together last week it was a sight to behold, it was incredible.

“We love you, we’re with you.”

Little Mix also took to the stage, and Jade Thirlwall said: “We are so, so happy to be part of this incredible day, thank you.”

Introducing the group’s track Wings, she said: “The song we have chosen to do for you guys we wrote together a few years ago in the hope it would empower people to stand together and to not let anything bring them down.”

Ariana later appeared with Victoria Monet to sing their duet Better Days and then joined Black Eyed Peas to perform their hit Where Is The Love?
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, Jade Thirlwall, Niall Horan, One Love Manchester, Robbie Williams, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz