Ariana Grande marks youngest Manchester victim’s birthday

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the youngest victim of the Manchester terror attack to mark what would have been the little girl’s ninth birthday.

Saffie Roussos, from Leyland in Lancashire, was just eight when she was killed by a bomb set off in the foyer of Manchester Arena at the end of Grande’s concert on May 22.

It claimed the lives of 22 people in total and injured many others, prompting Grande to host fundraising concert One Love Manchester at Old Trafford.

Ariana Grande has marked Saffie Roussos’s ninth birthday (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest/PA)

Posting on Instagram the day after Roussos would have celebrated her birthday, the singer wrote: “What’s newwwww, Buenos Aires Argentina, I love you

“Saffie, we’re (thinking) of you baby.”

She ended the message with a birthday cake emoji.

What's newwwww, Buenos Aires Argentina, I love you ☁️ Saffie, we're 💭 of you baby 🎂 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

On Tuesday hundreds of people had gathered in Leyland to release balloons to mark her ninth birthday.

Grande met some of Roussos’s family when she made a visit to Manchester to meet victims of the attack.

The bomber was Salman Abedi, 22, who brought the homemade bomb to the venue as Grande’s fans were leaving the concert.