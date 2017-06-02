Ariana Grande flies in for Manchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande has arrived in the UK ahead of her benefit concert for the victims of the terror attack at her Manchester Arena show.

The American star will be joined by other musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus for the One Love Manchester event on Sunday.

(PA)

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to support grieving families and victims of the bombing.

Ariana was photographed stepping off a plane at a London airport less than two weeks after the attack, which killed 22 people.

(Hannah McKay/PA)

The £40 tickets to Sunday’s charity show at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground were snapped up in less than 20 minutes when they went on sale but it has since emerged that people are looking to cash in on the tragedy by selling tickets online at inflated prices.

One eBay seller was trying to offload four tickets to the gig for £1,250 – which would net a potential profit of nearly £1,100.

The listing was taken down shortly after being seen by the Press Association.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Major secondary ticketing sites Seatwave, Get Me In, Viagogo and StubHub have all pledged to not allow the reselling of tickets on their websites, while eBay said it would immediately remove any listings attempting to profit unfairly from the terror attack.

It was also revealed that more than 10,000 people applied for free tickets to the benefit concert despite not attending the pop star’s targeted gig last week.

Ticketmaster set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Manchester Arena concert, but more than 25,000 people applied to attend this weekend’s event.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made.”