Ariana Grande 'flies home to Florida' after Manchester concert bombing

Ariana Grande has reportedly flown home to Florida after the deadly terror attack at her Manchester concert.

The 23-year-old pop singer, who said she was left emotionally “broken” by the explosion that killed 22, is yet to confirm if her two shows in London this week will go ahead.

According to pictures on the MailOnline, the US star returned to Boca Raton Airport by private jet on Tuesday afternoon.

Ariana Grande (Yui Mok/PA)

Less than 24 hours earlier the blast at Manchester Arena killed concert-goers including an eight-year-old girl and injured a further 59 people.

The O2 arena, where she is due to play on Thursday and Friday, said that the venue is in touch with Grande’s promoters.

Take That postponed their Liverpool and Manchester tour dates in the wake of the terror attack.

Take That (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A statement from the band said their shows this week would not go ahead “out of respect” to those affected.

Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour was also due to visit Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, Japan and Thailand before coming to a close in Hong Kong in September.

There has been no official message from Grande’s management about whether or not her tour will continue.