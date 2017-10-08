Ariana Grande debuts new grey hair do

Ariana Grande’s fans have said the singer looks “breathtaking” after she debuted a head of grey hair.

The formerly brunette singer, 24, posted a picture on her social media sites showing her with long, silvery locks.

She captioned the shot: “btw i (it’s grey).”

Grande’s army of followers have given her new look the thumbs up, with many taking to social media to say how much they adored the hair colour.

“Beautyful!!!! Queen!!!!!! I love you so much!!!” said one fan on Instagram, while another said they were “living for” the singer’s new do.

“You’re so breath taking I’m crying,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“OMG I wasn’t ready you are so beautiful babe,” gushed another.