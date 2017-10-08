Ariana Grande debuts new grey hair do
Ariana Grande’s fans have said the singer looks “breathtaking” after she debuted a head of grey hair.
The formerly brunette singer, 24, posted a picture on her social media sites showing her with long, silvery locks.
She captioned the shot: “btw i (it’s grey).”
Grande’s army of followers have given her new look the thumbs up, with many taking to social media to say how much they adored the hair colour.
“Beautyful!!!! Queen!!!!!! I love you so much!!!” said one fan on Instagram, while another said they were “living for” the singer’s new do.
YOU'RE SO BREATH TAKING IM CRYING— jan (@hersadore) October 7, 2017
QUEEN OF SLAYING EVERY HAIRSTYLE SHE WANTS TO SLAY WOW— ️️ً (@kiansmila) October 7, 2017
im deadass SCREAMING. u look sooooo much like nonna 😭😭😭😭😭 grey hair looks so cute on youuuuu. BITCH.— juan (@arianaindie) October 7, 2017
“You’re so breath taking I’m crying,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
“OMG I wasn’t ready you are so beautiful babe,” gushed another.
