Ariana Grande 'broken' after blast outside her show in Manchester kills 22

US star Ariana Grande has said she is “broken” following a suspected terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert left 22 dead.

Dozens of others were injured in the explosion moments after the singer left the stage on Monday evening.

Tweeting in the early hours of Tuesday, the 23-year-old said: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Meanwhile Grande’s management team, Scooter Braun Projects, said they had been left heartbroken by the incident and praised the actions of Manchester’s emergency services.

They said in a statement: “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

“We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives.

Ariana Grande (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

“We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

A spokesman for the singer had earlier said she had been uninjured in the incident.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said it is being treated as a “terrorist incident until we have further information”.

If found to be a terrorist attack it would the worst atrocity in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.