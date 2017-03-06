Ariana Grande and John Legend debut Beauty And The Beast music video

Disney has unveiled the music video for John Legend and Ariana Grande’s take on the theme song from Beauty And The Beast.

The music stars have recorded a new version of the classic song for the live-action Beauty And The Beast film.

Set in the Beast’s castle, Ariana, wearing an elaborate, rose red gown, performs alongside John, who is singing and playing the piano.

Emma Watson, who plays Belle, and The Beast, played by Dan Stevens, are also seen dancing in the ballroom.

The original song was recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the 1991 animated movie.

The live-action Beauty And The Beast is released in UK cinemas on March 17.