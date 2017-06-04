Ariana and Take That pictured ahead of Manchester show

Ariana Grande and Take That took a few minutes to pose for a photo together ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The US singer and the British band were snapped backstage at Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground, where both acts will perform less than two weeks after the show where 22 people lost their lives at Ariana’s gig at Manchester Arena.

Take That’s Gary Barlow shared the image on Twitter, adding the hashtags “#onelove #Manchester”.

Other musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus are taking part in the event.