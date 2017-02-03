Are we about to see the new Stranger Things 2 trailer?

We know you are already on the edge of your seats for the next series of Stranger Things, but if you manage to stay up for Sunday night’s Super Bowl then you might just be able to see a brand new trailer!

Online showbiz magazine Entertainment Weekly has reported that a first-look clip of the upcoming Netflix series will be screened during the US football event, a prime promo opportunity for some of the biggest TV and film releases of the year.

The site also revealed a first image of the show, featuring characters Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) apparently dressed as Ghostbusters.

The #StrangerThings kids are dressed up as #Ghostbusters in this sneak peek at the show's #SB51 ad. https://t.co/gmwbuc264T — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 3, 2017

The award-winning 1980s-based cult thriller, starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour, is set to return for a second series this year, after a tense finale that appeared to show the terrifying Demogorgon monster destroyed for good.

So far we know the titles of the new episodes, starting with Madmax, The Boy Who Came Back To Life and then The Pumpkin Patch, but creators have kept details tightly under wraps.

According to the magazine, producer Shawn Levy said: “The Demogorgon was destroyed but evil wasn’t.”

You can catch the big US game, which will see the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on BBC 1 from 11.20pm on Sunday.