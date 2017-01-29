Are Jamie O'Hara and Bianca Gascoigne for real? CBB fans suspect a fauxmance
Bianca and Jamie’s relationship seems to be going strong in the house, but out here in the real world Celebrity Big Brother viewers are falling out of love with the pair.
First we had the whole, “Bianca wasn’t honest about her love life” thing.
And then they had us all cringing with their totally over the top PDA.
But now the ultimate criticism has been levelled at them – yes, fans are claiming it’s a “showmance” not a romance.
The entertainment is gone and Bianca and Jamie and their fake showmance is still alive. I am done with this season #CBB— Amanda Hugginkiis (@grande_lattte) January 28, 2017
Showmance Jamie and Bianca #cbb— Seans bitch Room 94 (@suzyking3) January 29, 2017
The irony of Jamie calling Jedward childish when he continues his showmance with Bianca when he knows she has a bf on the outside #cbb— Naomi (@justnaomiyeh) January 29, 2017
They wanna be on tv& do anything to get on - 😂😂😂😂 come on #cbbjamie ur doing a showmance to claw back a career!! #cbb— Richard (@RJ_Cullen) January 29, 2017
Hmm, so how long do we think they will be together after leaving the house? Place your bets!
