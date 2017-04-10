Archers stabbing aired after Easter so as not to offend 'churchgoing public'

The Archers’ former editor has told how he wanted to air the moment Helen Titchener stabbed husband Rob on Easter Sunday – but BBC bosses were afraid that it would offend “the churchgoing public”.

The stabbing followed a long-running domestic abuse storyline in The Archers, the world’s longest-running soap.

Sean O’Connor told the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival: “We did think about doing the actual stabbing on an Easter Sunday and then (controller of BBC Radio 4) Gwyneth Williams said, ‘I don’t think we want to offend the churchgoing public, let’s not do it then’. We did it two weeks afterwards.”

The episode was one of the most-talked about in soap history, with Helen (Louiza Patikas) eventually being acquitted of attempted murder.

Sean, who is now the boss of EastEnders, said it was important that Helen’s abusive but seemingly charming husband Rob (Timothy Watson) did not die in the stabbing scene.

“When Corrie did dementia, Mike Baldwin got dementia in January and was dead by June. When The Archers did dementia, it took place over 10 years, and that’s the difference,” he said.

“What’s brilliant about leaving a legacy for the future is that (Helen’s sons) Henry and Jack are clearly going to be very troubled, and Helen and Rob will be united as long as those kids exist. If I were there in 20 years’ time, I’d have an absolute field day with Henry.”