Arcade Fire shoot to the top of the charts with fifth album Everything Now

Marking the group’s fifth studio album, it has sold 36,000 copies since hitting the shelves last Friday – double the number for Ed Sheeran’s hit collection Divide, which is holding strong in second position.

The 13-track record, which follows the band’s previous chart-toppers The Suburbs (2010) and Reflektor (2013), was also named best-selling album of the week both on vinyl and for independent retailers.

EVERYTHING NOW

Listen to the new album: https://t.co/vCk1gpd1vE pic.twitter.com/Ym4qPOTD7B — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 28, 2017

Everything Now knocked last week’s chart-topper, Lana Del Rey’s new Lust For Life, down to fourth position, allowing for Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s Human to rise back up to number three.

In fifth position is Passenger’s new album, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, followed by Alice Cooper’s comeback record, Paranormal, in sixth.

Over in the singles chart, the smash hit of the summer, Despacito, has clocked an 11th week at number one, making it one of the UK’s longest-running chart-toppers to date.

Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee join the ranks of 1955 star Slim Whitman (PA)

Slim Whitman’s 1955 track Rose Marie is the only other track in the Official Charts’ 65-year history to hold pole position for the same amount of time.

In a top five list dominated by collaborations, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s Latin American-inspired tune is followed in second position by Wild Thoughts, by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Tiller.

Third is Calvin Harris’s Feels with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean, and fourth is French Montana’s Unforgettable with Swae Lee, while Jonas Blue and William Singe log another week at number five with Mama.