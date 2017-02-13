Arcade Fire announce Dublin date for June

Canadian Indie rock band Arcade Fire have announced an outdoor show at Malahide Castle, Dublin on June 14.

Arcade Fire are a six piece band with a number of accolades behind their name including two BRITs and two Grammys.

Their breakthrough album 'Funeral' was nominated for a Grammy and chosen by Rolling Shone as the #1 album of the '00's.

Tickets are priced at €69.50, inclusive of booking fee and they go on sale this Friday, February 17 from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie.