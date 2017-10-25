Apprentice hopeful shows off singing skills in football-themed episode

One hopeful on The Apprentice will have to put more than his business skills to the test as the competition heads to Wembley Stadium this week.

Wednesday night’s football-themed challenge will see the BBC One show’s remaining hopefuls tasked with organising a slap-up pre-match event for guests in the corporate hospitality box.

But when refreshments begin to eat away at their budget, which originally included plans for a magician, Harrison Jones steps up to provide the entertainment.

This week on The Apprentice is hospitality at Wembley. One guest might be Roy Keane, he thinks everyone in the stands eats prawn sandwiches. pic.twitter.com/Y86qJ0FNMx — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) October 23, 2017

Described by his team mate Andrew Brady as having the “voice of an angel” in the shower, he delights the small audience with a rendition of My Way.

But team Vitality – who have lost every week of the competition so far – could still face some unimpressed guests with their limited supply of alcohol and no soft drink option for one pregnant visitor.

Even after they choose to bring Sarah Lynn over from the girls’ team, their initial planning leads to pitching issues as buyers are hesitant to sign up to their sky-high ticket prices.

Meanwhile, team Graphene opt for a high-end experience in the box, but aim to entice younger visitors outside the venue with a candyfloss stand.

🍷🍷🍷 How many glasses can you get out of one bottle of wine? Watch a preview of the next task on #TheApprentice. Wednesday. 9pm. @BBCOne. 🍷🍷🍷 pic.twitter.com/Dx8yMhMPVd — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) October 24, 2017

Siobhan Smith takes the helm as project manager, but it’s Jade English who earns praise from Claude Littner for her energetic hands-on selling.

But they will all be on a level playing field when they return to the board room where Lord Alan Sugar will decide again which of the remaining hopefuls will be fired.

The Apprentice airs on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday.