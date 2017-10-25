Applications open for The Great British Bake Off 2018

Applications have officially opened for next year’s series of The Great British Bake Off.

The creators of the Channel 4 contest opened submissions following Tuesday night’s semi-final, which saw Hertfordshire mum Stacey kicked out following a high-pressure patisserie-based round.

Star Bakers in the making, take note! Applications for the class of 2018 are officially open. https://t.co/RvENDaRw5O#GBBO pic.twitter.com/lOk477DnV2 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 24, 2017

Her exit left the last leg of this year’s competition open to finalists Steven, Sophie and Kate.

As the programme continues to see success following its move from its former BBC One home to the commercial broadcaster, creators are already preparing for a fresh run in 2018.

This year’s season marked a debut for presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, who took over from previous hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and Prue Leith, who joined Paul Hollywood as judge following the departure of Mary Berry.

Hopeful participants have until January 7 to submit their applications online, via the show’s website.

The Great British Bake Off final will air at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday.