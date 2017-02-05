Apple Tree Yard twist shocks viewers

Apple Tree Yard fans are counting the minutes until the finale after a tense third instalment that raised some serious questions about Yvonne’s mystery man.

Viewers were on the edge of their seats as Yvonne (Emily Watson) found herself suspected of murder and her lover Mark’s (Ben Chaplin) shocking lie was revealed.

Emily Watson in the drama (BBC/Kudos/Nick Briggs)

It’s fair to say fans were flabbergasted by the Mark situation.

WHO ARE YOU MARK WHO THE HECK ARE YOU #AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/qSvDKHbymb — Ruby Brown (@ruby_brown4) February 5, 2017

Who is Mark Costley?? My head is spinning! #AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/d6spul6nzQ — Cheryl J. Muir (@cheryljmuir) February 5, 2017

I need a bucket for my cries. I liked Mark! #AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/6ZoN2LFRi6 — Cheryl J. Muir (@cheryljmuir) February 5, 2017

And now they just can’t wait to get to the truth.

The suspense!

Me watching Apple Tree Yard... pic.twitter.com/z9vCtzQSzz — Leighton Denny MBE (@Leighton_Denny) February 5, 2017

The news on Bbc1 has been on for 10 minutes. But I'm still trying to get over the last programme. Sitting here like...#AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/N72W9TDPFV — Kelly Dee (@RealDEE_L) February 5, 2017

The only thing helping fans cope with the stress is knowing that the fourth – and final – instalment is due to air on Monday.

So not long to go for viewers who feel they just can’t wait.

The fact that #AppleTreeYard is on again in less than 24 hours. I really appreciate that. pic.twitter.com/q1SLUeIMLJ — Ruby Brown (@ruby_brown4) February 5, 2017

Hopefully all our question will be answered!