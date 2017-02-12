Aoibhín Garrihy scores the first 10 of the series on Dancing With The Stars
She was only the second act of the evening but the judges were really impressed with Aoibhín Garrihy and her partner Vitali tonight on Dancing With The Stars.
So impressed even, they awarded her the first 10 score of the competition.
Our first 10 of the series! 28 points for @AoibhinGarrihy and Vitali. #DWTSIrl https://t.co/CgGEHaR74x pic.twitter.com/MEz9jhxHEs— DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) February 12, 2017
Aoibhín and Vitali let their hair down to Meatloaf and Cher's 'Dead Ringer for Love' and even the viewers at home were really blown away.
"You rocked that floor tonight!" Well done @AoibhinGarrihy & Vitali! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/OcP4DVKsIp— RTE One (@RTEOne) February 12, 2017
Someone give Aoibheann the glitterball already. That was brill. #DWTSIrl— Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 12, 2017
And @AoibhinGarrihy gets the first ten of the series 👏🏻👏🏻#DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/cCmPYEbNIY— 🌹Linda🌹 (@linny_pinnyx) February 12, 2017
Congratulations @AoibhinGarrihy on receiving the FIRST 🔟 ever in #DWTSIrl history! #DWTSIrl— Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) February 12, 2017
First 🔟 of the series! Well done @AoibhinGarrihy 👏👏🎉 @NickyByrne #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/9dr5WpY81N— TeamByrneOFFICIAL (@TeamByrneMx) February 12, 2017
1st 10 of the series for @AoibhinGarrihy tonight well done a big congrats #DancingWiththeStars #DWTSIrl— DWTSIrelandFans (@Dwtsireireland) February 12, 2017
