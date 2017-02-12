Aoibhín Garrihy scores the first 10 of the series on Dancing With The Stars

She was only the second act of the evening but the judges were really impressed with Aoibhín Garrihy and her partner Vitali tonight on Dancing With The Stars.

So impressed even, they awarded her the first 10 score of the competition.

Aoibhín and Vitali let their hair down to Meatloaf and Cher's 'Dead Ringer for Love' and even the viewers at home were really blown away.

Someone give Aoibheann the glitterball already. That was brill. #DWTSIrl — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 12, 2017