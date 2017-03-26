Antonio Banderas recovers after January heart attack

Film star Antonio Banderas has revealed he suffered a heart attack in January but that he has now recovered.

The 56-year-old Spanish actor appeared at a film festival in his home town of Malaga where he told local press of his recent health scare, according to the Associated Press.

He said: “I suffered a heart attack on January 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

The Mask Of Zorro actor said he underwent a procedure and had three stents implanted into his arteries.

He said: “It hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written.”

In January, Banderas was rushed to a hospital in Surrey, where he lives, but a few days later revealed he was doing well with a social media post, in which he appeared with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

A spokeswoman for Banderas said earlier this week that he was in “perfectly good health” after undergoing medical examinations in a Swiss clinic.

Banderas was accompanied by Kimpel as he picked up a lifetime achievement award for his career as an actor, director and producer at the film festival on Saturday evening.
