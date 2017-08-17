Antonio Banderas ‘fused in a hug with Barcelona’ following terror attack on city

Antonio Banderas has said he is “fused in a hug with Barcelona” following a terror attack on the city which has left at least 13 people dead and more than 100 injured.

The Spanish actor and director was joined by a host of celebrities including his compatriot and fellow Hollywood star Penelope Cruz in offering messages of support and sharing tributes after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a busy tourist area of the city.

Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

Cruz simply wrote “sadness” on Instagram.

Que tristeza. #barcelona A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Spanish actress Ivana Baquero – who was born in the city – said: “All my love and support to the victims in Barcelona. This is so devastating.”

All my love and support to the victims in Barcelona. This is so devastating. — Ivana Baquero (@ivanabaquero_) August 17, 2017

A number of British and American stars also shared messages.

JK Rowling said she was “thinking of everybody hurt and affected by yet another act of extremist brutality in one of the world’s greatest cities”.

Jennifer Lopez tweeted: “Sending you much love and peace to the great city of #Barcelona and all its beautiful people.”

Liam Gallagher wrote: “Thoughts and prayers with all my brothers n sisters in Barcelona LG x.”

My thoughts and prayers are with Barcelona 🙏🏼😢 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with all my brothers n sisters in Barcelona LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 17, 2017

Demi Lovato wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with Barcelona” while fellow US singer Cher said: “Sending love & Condolences 2 all The wonderful Ppl of Barcelona.I spent time in your glorious city ,It Was filled with laughter & Beauty.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and friends in Barcelona. Today, we all stand with Spain.”