Antonio Banderas 'enjoying 'nature' after health scare

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas has reassured fans that all is well after suffering a health scare.

The Zorro actor, 56, was reported to have been rushed to a Surrey hospital – near to where he lives – after suffering chest pains.

Antonio Banderas (Ian West/PA)

The Sun said that Antonio, who moved to Britain in 2015, was released after doctors decided all was well.

Now the star has tweeted a selfie of a snap of himself and a woman, thought to be girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, enjoying the English countryside.

And he wrote: “Enjoying nature after a startle. Kisses.”

His fans were glad to hear it, writing “thanks for sharing” and “take care of yourself” to the heartthrob.
