Antonio Banderas 'enjoying 'nature' after health scare
30/01/2017 - 14:15:44Back to Showbiz Home
Hollywood star Antonio Banderas has reassured fans that all is well after suffering a health scare.
The Zorro actor, 56, was reported to have been rushed to a Surrey hospital – near to where he lives – after suffering chest pains.
The Sun said that Antonio, who moved to Britain in 2015, was released after doctors decided all was well.
Now the star has tweeted a selfie of a snap of himself and a woman, thought to be girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, enjoying the English countryside.
Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto.— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) January 30, 2017
Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. pic.twitter.com/eE3w7qBkV2
And he wrote: “Enjoying nature after a startle. Kisses.”
His fans were glad to hear it, writing “thanks for sharing” and “take care of yourself” to the heartthrob.
Join the conversation - comment here