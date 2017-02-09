Anti-abuse protesters lobby UK premiere of Fifty Shades Darker

Campaigners have protested outside the UK premiere of film Fifty Shades Darker, saying the movie “glamorises and normalises” abuse.

The group, representing the 50 Shades Is Domestic Abuse Campaign, held banners near the red carpet outside the Odeon Leicester Square in central London.

Starring Jamie Dornan as Seattle billionaire Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as student Anastasia Steele, the film is the follow-up to 2015′s big-screen hit Fifty Shades Of Grey and is based on the best-selling books by EL James.

Fifty Shades Darker stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson (Ian West/PA)

Domestic abuse prevention expert Natalie Collins founded the campaign in 2012, and she said: “Hundreds of people are here and they’re here to celebrate a film that glamorises and normalises abusive behaviour.

“The huge concern with this is that it suggests that as a society we are unable to recognise abuse.”

Natalie added: “Fifty Shades is more than just a fiction series, it is a social phenomenon. Its success evidences society-wide ignorance about abusive behaviour, normalises abusers and perpetuates damaging stereotypes about BDSM sexualities.

Protesters came to the premiere to voice their concerns (Catherine Wylie/PA)

“As the recent women’s marches demonstrate, gender equality continues to be an unachievable goal, whilst powerful, abusive men gain greater power.

“Fifty Shades Darker is further normalising abuse and we are seeking to peacefully protest its messages and educate people about abusive behaviour.”

Around half a dozen people took part in the demonstration which featured posters saying, “Christian Grey is a rapist” and “50 Shades grooms women for abuse”.