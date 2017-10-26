Anthony Joshua: Bear Grylls show one of the hardest things I’ve ever done

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua faces his biggest fear by climbing a terrifying rock face for a special show with Bear Grylls.

The Olympic star scales Commando Ridge – a notorious climbing face where the Royal Marines have trained for decades – when he goes into the wild with adventurer Grylls for ITV’s Bear’s Mission With Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, 28, said: “I don’t really want to climb this rock because it’s scary but I think it opens up another portal in my mind, to make me feel I can achieve, I can overcome fears.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve done. It’s real.”

“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever done,” he said.

Anthony Joshua ( Nick Potts/PA)

Self-confessed “city boy” Joshua spent two days in the great British outdoors facing a series of challenges.

He said of deciding to take part: “I’m the king of my domain and right now I’m out of my comfort zone.

“I hate bugs, I don’t like heights really, I’m used to being in the comfort of my living room but I think let’s go for it, what’s the worst that could happen?”

He added: “I wanted to come for an experience… Showing people that there is more than just their postcode.”

Joshua – who is used to eating 5,000 calories a day when he is in training – also ate a maggot and the marrow from a rotten sheep’s leg.

“When I’m at home I might ask for maggot and chips and see how that sits with me!” he joked.